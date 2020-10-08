Concern expressed over ‘open clusters’ in nursing homes

There are five nursing homes across the country with 20 or more Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday it emerged that there are 30 confirmed cases among residents and staff at Brindley Manor nursing home in Convoy, most displaying little to no symptoms.

But concerns are being raised about the disease reentering the settings, after almost half of deaths linked to the disease happened in the facilities in the first wave.

According to the latest HPSC report there are currently 31 open clusters in nursing homes.

Chief Executive of the Senior Citizen's Parliament is Mairead Hayes - she says there needs to be rapid testing to ensure nobody brings the illness inside the centres: