‘Christmas can be saved if right measures are taken’

Christmas can be saved if the right measures are taken, according to public health officials.

NPHET is warning that cases of Covid-19 could exceed 1,000 a day in a matter of weeks and says we are now in a period of exponential growth.

611 cases were confirmed yesterday, along with 5 deaths.

60 of the cases were in Donegal, the highest ever daily number here.

Public health officials will meet again today and say they are deeply concerned by the rate of transmission since they last met on Sunday.

Chairman of the NPHET Modelling Advisory Group, Philip Nolan, outlines the prediction he made just three weeks ago.