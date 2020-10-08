53 more Covid 19 cases in Donegal as national total reaches 40,000

The number of Covid 19 cases reported in the state since the start of the pandemic has now risen above 40,000.

506 new cases have been reported today, 53 of them in Donegal. That brings the total number of reported cases to 40,086.

One more death has been reported today, bring the total number of Covid related deaths to 1,817.

Press Release: Thursday 8 October 2020

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,817 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 7th October the HPSC has been notified of 506 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 40,086* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

240 are men / 265 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

59 cases have been identified as community transmission

91 in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, 42 in Meath and the remaining 244 cases are located across 21 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 40,086 confirmed cases reflects this.