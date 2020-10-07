Up to 30 Covid cases at east Donegal nursing home

30 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at a nursing home in east Donegal.

It's understood that the outbreak is among both residents and staff at Brindley Manor Nursing Home in Convoy.

The HSE have been made aware of the situation and they are expected to supply extra supports to the nursing home in the coming days.

A statement, on behalf of Brindley Manor Nursing Home says that family members of residents have been contacted to inform them of the situation.

The nursing home cannot comment on the status of these cases as they are personal health related matters.

A Family Liaison Officer has also been appointed and will be engaging with the relatives of residents to provide regular status updates on the health, welfare and care of their loved ones.

In line with Public Health protocols and guidelines, residents who have tested positive for the virus are isolating in their rooms.

Their Director of Nursing is leading the care team at the nursing home and is working closely with Public Health and our Medical Director to ensure all appropriate measures are put in place to contain the virus.

Brindley Manor Nursing Home remains fully operational but is closed to non-essential visitors in line with Level 3 government restrictions.