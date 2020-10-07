Fishing a major obstacle in Brexit talks – Coveney

The Foreign Affairs Minister insists Ireland will not be forced to put a hard border in the North if there is no Brexit trade deal.

Simon Coveney appeared before the Oireachtas European Affairs Committee this morning, where he said there were still some obstacles to achieving a deal between the EU and the UK.

He also claimed if the UK's controversial Internal Market Bill ends up in court - it would be a 'monumental failure of politics and diplomacy.

Minister Coveney said fishing is a major obstacle in reaching a trade deal............

The European Affairs Committee is chaired by Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh - He says it's clear the next seven days will be crucial..........