Fanad United accepted into Donegal League

In the 50th season of the Donegal Junior League, four new clubs have joined the league for the 2020/'21 campaign.

Ramelton Mariners, Eany Celtic, Letterkenny Rovers and Fanad United have all signed up.

Former Ulster Senior League record winners Fanad have been accepted and will play in the Sunday Temple Domestic Appliances Division One while Letterkenny Rovers Reserves have been accepted and will play in the Sunday Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two.

Eany Celtic and Ramelton Mariners join St. Catherines, Gweedore Celtic and Swilly Rovers who all applied to enter Reserve Teams and will play in the new Saturday Division Three.

Junior soccer is halted at the moment but the league say they will be ready to kick off when the return to play directive is issued by the FAI.