Traffic jams are to be used by Gardaí from this morning to discourage people making unnecessary journeys.

Operation Fanacht came into force at midnight across the country with 132 checkpoints a day on main roads, while there will be thousands more in towns and villages.

Gardaí will not have enforcement powers but if compliance becomes a problem, they will be requested.

Liam Herrick from the Irish Council for Civil Liberties says the lockdown in spring showed how people react to those measures: