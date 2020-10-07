Dáil to hear renewed calls for PUP rate restoration today

The Dáil will today hear renewed calls for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment to be restored to its previous rate.

People now get between 203 and 300 euro a week if they lose their job due to the Covid crisis.

This week alone saw an extra 2,000 Donegal people get the payment after being put on Level 3 with Dublin.

People Before Profit will call for it to be restored to 350 euro during a Dáil motion today.

One of the party's TDs, Richard Boyd Barrett, says the new level 3 restrictions have strengthened their case: