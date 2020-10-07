Croke Park turn down Donegal’s request on County Final

Croke Park has turned down Donegal's request to host the 2020 Donegal Senior Championship Final as planned this coming Sunday.

After two postponements, Naomh Conaill and Kilcar were due to play off this weekend but on Monday the GAA suspended all club matches with immediate effect after celebrations at a number of county deciders forced their hand to stop club action.

The Donegal CCC asked if they could proceed with the game while introducing stricter measures so the game could be run off in safer environment.

That dispensation request was sent to Dublin on Tuesday morning and by the end of the day it was ultimately rejected.

The CCC hope to play the tie after Donegal's exit from the inter county championship.