Concern Level 3 restrictions may not be enough

The rest of the country is now under Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions along with Donegal and Dublin for three weeks.

People are asked not to travel outside their county, and eating inside restaurants and cafes is banned.

Last night, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar told the Fine Gael Parliamentary party that a short 'circuit-break' lockdown, like was proposed by NPHET at the weekend, is being considered.

Professor of Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, Kingston Mills, doesn't think the Level 3 measures are enough: