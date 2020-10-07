Call for mobile Covid-19 Testing Unit in Omagh

A West Tyrone MLA is calling on for the location of a mobile Covid-19 Testing Unit is located in Omagh.

Catherine Kelly says apart from a brief period at the end of May, there has been no testing facility located in Tyrone's main population centre.

She says Omagh has a disproportionately high number of health workers and being sandwiched between Derry City & Strabane and Mid-Ulster, two council areas with some of the highest levels of Covid Cases in these islands.

Ms Kelly is urging Health Minister Robin Swann to act as a matter of urgency: