BOI branches in west Donegal reopen

Bank of Ireland has confirmed that its branches in Bunbeg, Bundoran and Glenties have now reopened and resumed normal service.

Staff from the three branches had been redeployed to Letterkenny over the past week to support colleague self-isolation at the Letterkenny branch while ensuring its continued operation.

In a statement Barry Gallagher, Head of Bank of Ireland for County Donegal, said: “I’m delighted to have these three branches open again from today. I want to thank the Bank of Ireland staff at Bunbeg, Bundoran and Glenties for how they have supported their colleagues and customers over the past week. I’d also like to thank our customers for their support and understanding during these challenging times.”