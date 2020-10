A front window of a house has been smashed during a weekend incident in St. Johnston.

It happened in the early hours of Friday morning at around 2.10am in the Transallagh area.

A male is threw a glass bottle at the front window of a house causing it to smash.

Garddai are reviewing CCTV and are also asking anyone who was in that area around that time and observed anything that might assist with their enquiries to contact them in Letterkenny.