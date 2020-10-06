Open letter written to Derry & Strabane over Covid concerns

Northern Ireland's First Minister and Deputy First Minister has written to the people of Derry and Strabane saying new restrictions will be imposed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill says the rate of transmission has reached a point where it needs intervention.

The area has a seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate of more than 530 - much higher than any other area in Northern Ireland.

People there are encouraged to self-isolate and book a test once they get any symptoms.