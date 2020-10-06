Getting Donegal’s virus rate down is ‘up to everyone’

Donegal still remains the county with the highest incidence rate nationwide.

The latest stats today show that the county has an incidence rate of 273.3 per 100,000 population.

That's almost two and half times the national average.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says the only way to get the number of cases is down is solely down to everyone's personal behaviour:

Meanwhile, 150 people are being treated in Irish hospitals with Covid-19 for the second day in a row.

The HSE says there were 23 people with the disease in Intensive Care Units.

In a letter to Government from NPHET recommending Level 5 restrictions, it warned there will be 43 hospital admission a day by November 7th.