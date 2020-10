Gardai are treating a weekend car fire in Inishowen as deliberate.

Gardaí received a report that a car was on fire in the area of Ballymacmoriarty, Clonmany shortly before 10pm on Sunday night last.

The fire brigade attended at the scene. It is believed that the fire was started deliberately.

If anyone was in the area at the time and had a dash cam or if they observed anything that would assist with the investigation then please call Buncrana Gardaí on 074-9320540.