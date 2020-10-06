Bag found in search for missing man

An appeal has been re-issued for information in relation to missing man Cian Langelaan.

The 27 year old who has been reported missing from the Falcarragh area was last seen on Sunday September 27th in the Hornhead area where searches are being conducted.

Cian is 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build. He has sandy hair that was recently cut and he is clean shaven.

Family friend, Carolyn says there have been potential sightings in recent days and a bag has also been found which they believe belongs to Cian: