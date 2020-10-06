Abduction highlights need for further armed response capacity – GRA

The shocking events which unfolded in Donegal on Sunday prove once again the very real need for a dedicated armed response unit for the North West region.

That's the view of GRA Donegal representative Brendan O'Connor.

He was reacting to a series of incidents in the county on Sunday which included a car chase, ramming, assault and abduction.

The region is served by a unit normally based in Ballyshannon, but more resources are needed according to the GRA.

Donegal Spokesperson Brendan O'Connor says there needs to be change to the current model: