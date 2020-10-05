Tyler Toland joins Glasgow City

Tyler Toland has swapped Manchester for Glasgow as the Donegal midfielder moves to Scotland on loan.

The 19 year old becomes Scott Booth's latest addition at Glasgow City FC.

Toland joined Manchester City last summer but has opted to move to the Scottish Champions for more regular game time.

Glasgow have been the top side in Scottish ladies football and are going for a 14th consecutive Premier League title this coming season.

Manager Booth said, “Bringing in Tyler is a huge moment for the club. She is a very talented football player. She is also ambitious and we are too. The coaching staff will work closely with Tyler to help develop her further as a player and offer her the chance to progress further. I'd like to thank Manchester City in helping make this happen. They have genuinely been a pleasure to work with. We all want the very best for Tyler and are delighted to welcome her to the Glasgow City family.”