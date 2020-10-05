Sister of missing Patrick O’Keefe makes emotional plea

A sister of a missing man from Donegal has made an emotional appeal for him to make contact with his family.

Patrick O'Keefe has been missing from his home in Kincasslagh since Saturday morning.

The 35 year old is described as being 5' 9” in height, of broad build, with dark brown hair and a full beard. When last seen Patrick was wearing a grey jacket and brown hiking boots.

Gardaí and Patrick's family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

His sister Karen says they just want Patrick home: