New figures show the number of people in Donegal screened for cancer is down 70% on last year.

Cancer screening programmes across the country had been temporarily suspended due to Covid-19 and while some services have resumed, Brest Check has yet to get back up and running.

Cervical Check screenings in the county are down 64% on 2019 while Bowel Screenings are down 70%.

Breast Check in Donegal has been hit the hardest with screenings down 89%.

DACC Chairperson is Betty Holmes: