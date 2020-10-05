Level 5 will only work on an All-Island basis – Pringle

A group of Independent Oireachtas members has said it's vital that if there is to be a Level 5 lockdown, it must be on an All-Island bases.

Deputies Thomas Pringle, Joan Collins and Catherine Connolly, along with Donegal Senator Eileen Flynn argue such a measure is necessary to prevent recurring lockdowns in the future.

They also say any Level 5 restrictions must be accompanied by the restoration of Covid pay, and other social protections brought in at the start of crisis.

With 11 Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning compared to two a week ago, Deputy Pringle says if we if we wait for the hospitals to be overrun, it will take another four or five weeks for the hospitals to get back to normal..............