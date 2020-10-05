Horrific details emerge on Convoy abduction

It’s been confirmed that three incidents in separate areas of Donegal were connected and ultimately led to the abduction of a man in Convoy yesterday.

A number of people have been arrested in Castlederg in connection with the incidents following a cross border operation between the Gardai and the PSNI.

Gardai first encountered a crashed car in Ballybofey in the early hours of yesterday morning and while they were inspecting the car they noticed another car acting suspiciously.

A chased ensued with the vehicle crossing the border however it later appeared again Lifford later that morning, ramming a house and causing significant damage to the property.

The occupants then escaped in a Land Rover jeep.

Then just before 12 noon yesterday, a male was assaulted at a house in Convoy and forced into a Grey Mercedes Benz.

The man was released last night and is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell says at this stage, it appears to be a dispute between two groups:

Garda Statement in full:

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a man that occurred in Donegal on Sunday, 4th October, 2020.

A male in his 30s was assaulted by three males at a house in Convoy, County Donegal, at approximately 11:45am on Sunday, 4th October, 2020.

The male was forced into a Grey Mercedes Benz C Series (09 MH 17020) which subsequently drove away from the scene.

A number of Garda units conducted a search of the North Western Region for this vehicle, assisted by colleagues in the PSNI following reports the car may have crossed the border.

At approximately 5:30pm, the male was located in Convoy, and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Following close cooperation between members of An Garda Síochána and the PSNI, the offending vehicle was located by the PSNI outside a residence in Castlederg, County Tyrone and three males and two females were arrested on the evening of Sunday, 4th October, 2020.

An incident room has been set up at Letterkenny Garda Station and a full investigation is underway into this incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident at Oak Park, Convoy, County Donegal, at approximately 11:45am, to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any persons that may have observed a Grey Mercedes Benz C Series (09 MH 17020) to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.