Government set to reject NPHET’s call for Level 5 restrictions

The government is set to reject NPHET's recommendation that the country be moved to level five restrictions.

Instead every county will be placed on level three.

Having met with the CMO Dr Tony Holohan a team of cabinet Ministers has decided to reject the advice from NPHET that the entire country should be moved to the highest level of restrictions.

Dr Holohan left government buildings shortly, with sources saying he failed to convince the Taoiseach of the need to move to level five.

Instead the entire country is likely to move to level three restrictions from midnight.

Those are the same measures that are in place in Dublin and Donegal.

There will also be proper monitoring and enforcement of those restrictions.

It's hoped that will be enough to halt the advance of the virus and keep the economy and schools open.

But it does potentially open up a rift between those giving the public health advice and the politicians making the decisions.

The cabinet is set to approve the measures at a meeting at 5.30pm.