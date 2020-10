Burglaries over the winter period fell by an average of nearly 40 percent since the introduction of Operation Thor in 2015.

New figures by Gardai show the six-month average number of burglaries was 6,980 from 2015 to date, which is a drop from over 11 thousand for the four previous years.

It comes as Gardai launch this year's Winter phase of the operation, which runs until March 2021.