Donegal projects to share €100,000 under Covid stability fund

A number of Donegal projects are to share almost €100,000 in funding under the Covid-19 stability fund.

The funding, part of a €4.29 million allocated nationally, aims at providing immediate assistance to community and voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises.

It also provides cash injections for organisations that provide critical services to the most vulnerable in society.

Among the highlights include over €36,400 for the Bluestacks Special Needs Foundation while the Donegal Family Resource Centre is to receive just over €23,000.

The Donegal projects that received funding are:

• Bluestacks Special Needs Foundation - €36,436

• Falcarragh Development Association - €19,315

• Donegal FRC – €23,012

• Drimarone Development Company - €11,639

• Comharchumann Thoraí Teo - €2,250

• Finn Valley FM - €3,386