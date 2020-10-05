Donegal ‘creeping into danger area of Covid-19’

The Clinical Lead of the Covid hub in Letterkenny says Donegal is creeping into a danger area of Covid-19.

Doctor Paul Armstrong who is also a GP in Lifford, the area which has seen the biggest spike in the virus nationwide, says early trends show that the rate of Covid-19 is coming down slightly.

However Dr. Armstrong says while there has been a focus on east Donegal, the problem with Covid-19 is countywide.

He says what's most concerning now, is that the virus is starting to filter through the older and more vulnerable age group: