Donegal County Final can be played at a later date – PRO John McEniff

There will be no Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship Final this Sunday after the GAA suspended all club matches at all age grades until further notice.

With the club season set to end next week, Donegal GAA say Kilcar and holders Naomh Conaill will be able to meet at a later date depending on the Covid restrictions at that time.

Donegal GAA Pro John McEniff told Oisin Kelly the game can take place possibly after Donegal's exit from the All Ireland series.

John says the clubs will be disappointed with today's decision...