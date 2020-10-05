County Final would be frozen if Level 5 is introduced

Sporting fixtures across the county and country could be put on hold if the government decides to act on a recommendation from NPHET to place the entire country at Level 5, the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions.

If that decision is made this week it would mean the county Senior Football Final, Donegal's resumption in the Allianz National Football League and Finn Harps battle against relegation in the League of Ireland would be halted.

The All-Ireland football and Hurling championships are also scheduled to start later this month, while the Republic of Ireland are due to face Wales at the Aviva Stadium next Sunday in the Nations League.

Those games could be played at Level 5 if the government bring in an exemtpion which applies to the current Level 3 and the upgraded Level 4.