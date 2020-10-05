Confusion locally over NPHET’s advice to jump to Level 5

The Government's considering whether the country should go back into lockdown after over 900 covid cases were recorded over the weekend.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended the entire country moves to level 5 restrictions.

If adopted it would mean all social visits would be banned, travel would be restricted to 5 kilometres of your home and only essential retail shops would remain open.

Donegal is currently on Level Three restrictions along with Dublin.

Letterkenny Chamber CEO Toni Forrester says there is confusion and shock locally over NPHET's advice to jump to Level 5: