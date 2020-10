Two weather warnings are in place across 12 counties with strong winds and heavy rain hitting the country.

The status yellow alerts cover parts of the midlands, east and north-west, and are in place throughout the day.

Met Eireann says gusts of up to 100kmph can be expected and there's also a risk that some rivers could burst their banks.

Forecaster Andrew Doran Sherlock says the poor conditions will affect many counties: