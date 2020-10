Oisin Orr was back in the winners enclosure on Sunday after he rode a double at Killarney.

The first of these came on board the 11/8 shot Coltor for trainer Dermot Weld.

The Rathmullan man didn't have to wait long for his second victory of the day which came just 30 minutes later, when he and Dermot Weld teamed up again with Shamiyna claiming a seven length victory over the favourite Princess Yaiza.