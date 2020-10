James Gallagher claimed a first round victory over Cal Ellenor at Bellator Milan on Saturday night.

The Strabane fighter won via a rear naked choke submission with just 29 seconds left at the end of the first round.

The win was the 23-year-old's ninth submission victory, with six of those coming in Bellator.

Gallagher's pro record now stands at 11 wins and one loss.