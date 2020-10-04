Gardai warn of Department of Justice scam email

Gardai have alerted the public to a ‘phishing’ scam where people are being contacted by an email claiming to be from the Department of Justice and Equality.

The scam email uses the words 'Ireland Justice Department' and comes from the email address 'jury@justice.ie'.

The body of text asks people to register for jury service by clicking on the link, 'justice.ie'.

When clicked on, it redirects people to a cloned website, where a person's name, date of birth and PPS number is sought.

Gardaí are advising the public not to respond to unsolicited emails, do not click onto links contained within them or give away any personal data.

It is advised the matter is reported to An Garda Siochana.

Gardai have stated that the public are never asked to register for jury service in this manner as people are contacted by summons for jury service by the County Registrar.

More information is available from Courts Services via the following link https://www.courts.ie/jury-service