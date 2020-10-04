Gardai seek public’s assistance in locating missing Donegal man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 35 year old Patrick O’Keefe. Patrick has been missing from his home in Kincasslagh, Co. Donegal since yesterday morning, Saturday 3rd October 2020.

Patrick is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of broad build, with dark brown hair and a full beard. When last seen Patrick was wearing a grey jacket and brown hiking boots.

Gardaí and Patrick’s family are concerned for his welfare

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda station on 074 952 1000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.