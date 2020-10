Finn Harps picked up a point at Dundalk on Sunday, one which could be vital come the end of the season.

The Ballybofey side held Europa League qualified Dundalk scoreless at Oriel Park.

The result could be massive for Harps who remain second from bottom of the Premier Division but move two points ahead of basement side Cork City.

There is fours games to go for Harps while Cork have a game in hand.