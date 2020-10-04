Donegal defeated by Mayo in challenge game

Donegal were defeated 2-11 to 1-19 by Mayo in a challenge game that took place in Markievicz Park, Sligo on Saturday morning.

Declan Bonners side had led 2-8 to 1-8 at half time with Oisin Gallen getting 1-3 of those scores.

Mayo, who fielded a strong starting 15 with just one newcomer, finished the game strongly to claim a five point victory.

Donegal were without the Kilcar and Naomh Conaill contingent who are set to face off in the senior county on Sunday October 11th.

The Allianz National League resumes on Sunday October 18th for Donegal when they take on Tyrone and just two weeks after that encounter the sides will clash again in the Ulster Championship quarter final at MacCumhaill Park.