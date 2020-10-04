Acting CMO warns of “serious escalation” in the coronavirus trends

The number of people with Covid 19 being treated in hospital has increased to 132.

That's up from yesterday's figure of 113, according to the HSE, while 20 people are being treated in intensive care.

It comes as the Acting Chief Medical Officer has warned of a "serious escalation" in the coronavirus trends.

613 new cases were recorded yesterday, the highest daily figure since mid April, with 726 new infections in the North - the second highest recorded there since the start of the pandemic.

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally says having different approaches to tackling the virus on both sides of the border isn't working: