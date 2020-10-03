Setanta too strong for St. Eunan’s in the Donegal Senior Hurling Final

Setanta have been crowned as the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship winners once again following their 2-19 to 2-13 win over St. Eunan's at O'Donnell Park.

The holders raced into an early lead and led by 1-13 to 0-5 at half-time.

With Declan Coulter, Davin Flynn and Josh McGee to the fore, Setanta were comfortable winners in the end, although late goals from Kevin Kealy lessened the deficit for St. Eunan's late on.

Oisin Kelly rounded up the match details afterwards and got the thoughts of co-commentator, Donegal senior hurling manager Mickey McCann.