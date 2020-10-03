Ollie Horgan says Harps have to try and get something from Dundalk trip

Finn Harps make the trip to Oriel Park tomorrow (Sunday) to face champions Dundalk, fresh from their Europa League exploits during the week.

While the Louth side may have one eye on their European adventure, they will still be anxious to try and finish third in the league.

Harps have a very poor record against the Lilywhites but with games running out, Horgan knows his side really need to take something from this game in their battle against relegation.

He spoke to Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport