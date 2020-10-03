Great performance by Richard Kerr at Donnington Park

Kilmacrennan's Richard Kerr had a brilliant 5th place finish in today's supersport race at Donnington Park in very wet conditions.

Kerr is one of only three riders in the series to finish every race so far this year and score points in all the races.

The race was held in treacherous conditions and a few riders crashed out but Kerr managed to stay upright and came home In a superb 5th position. Richard remains in 7th in the championship and has closed the gap to just 8 points to 6th place rider Lee Johnson with 3 races remaining. Race two will take place tomorrow at 3 pm.