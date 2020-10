Carndonagh, who were beaten in the final last year, have lifted the Donegal JHC title today at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny, where they defeated a gallant Dungloe side by 2-13 to 2-11 in a fine contest.

The Inishowen side got off to a great start and led by 1-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

At one stage in the second half the sides were level at 1-8 apiece, but Carndonagh just had the edge and went on to secure victory.

Tom Comack was there for Highland Radio Saturday Sport.