Foster confirms new restrictions to come into force next week

The North's First Minister says restrictions placed on Derry and Strabane is by no means a lockdown.

The area has witnessed a significant spike in Covid-19 cases in the past couple of weeks with the incidence rate per 100,000, one of the highest in the UK, at 322.6.

The Executive confirmed last evening that new restrictions will come into force from next week.

These include the closure of hospitality businesses, bans on indoor gatherings and a maximum of 15 people being allowed to gather outdoors.

People are also being advised against any unnecessary travel into and out of the region.

Arlene Foster, says while restrictions are being placed on one area, the whole North must work together: