A record 934 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

It's over 500 more than the previous record.

2,623 people have tested positive for the virus in the North in the past week - which is 20% of all its cases.

One Covid death has also been reported today.

It comes following the announcement of restrictions for Derry and Strabane last evening.

The 7 day incidence rate in the council area currently stands at 422.8 and 637 cases have been confirmed there in the last 7 days.