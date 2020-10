The number of people on the live register in the Northern and Western Regions is down from last month but up 4% compared to last year.

39,001 people were in receipt of jobseekers benefit or assistance last month, according the Central Statistics Office.

Down 6% compared to the previous month.

Nationally, 215,400 people are on the live register.

The CSO says the Covid-19 crisis continued to have a significant impact on the Irish labour market in September.