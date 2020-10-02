Mairead McGuinness facing questions of suitability for Commissioner role

Mairead McGuinness has given a commitment to look at making it easier for people to get mortgages from other EU states.

She's facing questions at the European Parliament to assess her suitability for the role of EU Commissioner for Financial Services.

Irish MEP Frances Fitzgerald noted that mortgage rates in Ireland are on average more than double the rates available in other EU states.

Mrs McGuinness was asked how she would ensure EU citizens can have easier access to financial services across the union.