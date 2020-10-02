Local councillor calls for restriction on sale of alcohol

A local councillor has said that a restriction on the sale of alcohol from off-licences and supermarkets should be considered, if clusters of Covid-19 are being traced back to house parties and gatherings.

Councillor Michael Naughton is calling on the relevant agencies and bodies to come together to discuss how a temporary regulation can be implemented.

He suggested reducing opening times and closing the off-licences earlier or to limit the amount of alcohol sold per person.

Cllr Naughton added that hotels, restaurants and pubs should have remained open as he believes these businesses have adjusted to the Covid-19 guidelines and are highly regulated sectors in the country: