IHF survey reveals 95% of hotel business wiped out in Donegal

95% of hotel business in Donegal for the next three weeks has been wiped out.

That's according to the Irish Hotels Federation following a recent industry survey which revealed a dramatic collapse in new hotel bookings over the past fortnight as the impact of the Government's additional Covid-19 restrictions continue to be felt across the country where room occupancy levels are down an average of over 70%.

However, Chair of the Donegal branch of the IHF, Paul Diver says the situation in Donegal is much more severe.

He's appealed to the Government to ensure measures to help the industry recover are included in the upcoming budget: