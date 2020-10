The Garda watchdog has received 228 complaints linked to Covid-19, or policing of the restrictions.

Almost 40 per cent are in relation to roads policing, according to Freedom of Information figures.

20 relate to Dublin North, 16 to Donegal and nine to Sligo/Leitrim.

Jim Mulligan, the president of the Garda Representative Association, says the GSOC figures are not high.