GAA Junior Final Preview – Convoy v Downing

St Mary's Convoy and Downing will battle in the Donegal Junior Football Final on Sunday at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

It's been 15 years since Convoy were last in the junior decider while Downings are looking to go back up to intermediate having suffered relegation a year ago.

Convoy Player Manager Laurence McMullan says they hope they can do themselves justice on Sunday...

Shane McClafferty is Joint Manager of Downings with John Byrne, he says there is a good buzz around the club despite all the restrictions...